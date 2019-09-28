PEORIA — Sophomore Hannah Thompson of Pekin had her 11th consecutive double-double to help power the Bradley volleyball team to a 27-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Missouri State on Saturday at Renaissance Coliseum.

Freshmen middles Raeann Bergman and Karagan Coggin combined for 16 kills without an error on just 27 attacks (.593) in the first Missouri Valley Conference victory of the season for BU (5-8, 1-1).

Thompson finished with a team-high 14 kills and 11 digs. The double-doubles streak is BU's longest since Samantha Hardwick had 12 straight in 2000.

Bradley plays its third match in four days, 5 p.m. Monday at Indiana State.