A few weeks ago, when my wife, Jeanine and I were out and about running some errands, my cell phone rang. It was from a number with a Texas area code, and I didn’t recognize it.

I usually don’t answer those, but I decided to give this one a chance.

I’m glad I did.

The person on the other end of the line was United States Bowling Congress president Karl Kielich of El Paso, Texas. And I had no idea why he would want to talk to me.

He asked if I was interested in becoming a member of the USBC Hall of Fame Committee, joining a group to help determine the honorees that will be inducted at the USBC Convention next year in Las Vegas.

Of course, my answer was a quick, “Yes!” — trying to keep my cool while trying not to sound too excited over the phone.

I have been a voter for the USBC Hall of Fame for the past few years. But that was only after the Hall of Fame Committee had whittled down the nominees to the final few that made the ballot.

This year, I will be part of the 13-person committee to determine the final ballot to honor bowlers in the following categories: superior performance (male and female), outstanding USBC performance (male and female), veterans, meritorious service and pioneer.

I had known a few of the members on the committee over the years, but didn’t really know what the entire make-up was or how the members were determined.

The USBC president appoints all of the members on the committee, which includes five USBC representatives (including an “athlete”), four USBC Hall of Fame members, and four members of the “bowling writing community.”

To be considered, bowling writers “must have communicated for at least 20 years and/or possess a solid historical knowledge of the sport and its players on a national level.”

Of course, I met those qualifications many years ago, having been a bowling writer since 1973 and a member of the PBA road staff for 14 years (1983-96).

I also have kept in contact with many of the pros I worked with while on the PBA road staff, and have kept tabs on many of the top non-professionals in the sport for many years.

But I’m guessing that being elected president of the International Bowling Media Association this year and being named chairman of the committee for the prestigious Sam Levine Flowers for the Living Award last year might have helped in the decision to add me to the committee.

I already know many of the committee members, and look forward to working with them at the meeting next month.

As I told President Kielich, it is an honor even to be considered for the group, and I will be diligent while helping make a difference in the USBC at a national level.

NO REPEAT WINNER

The second Illinois Open is scheduled for Sunday at Landmark Lanes, with a starting time of 9 a.m.

But don’t look for defending champion A.J. Johnson of Oswego to win back-to-back events.

He is busy this year, participating in the PBA World Bowling Tour Thailand Open in Bangkok.

But a strong field of 56 bowlers (as of Friday) will be going after the top prize, bowling on a Kegel Challenge oil pattern.

After six games of qualifying, a fourth of the field will advance to the cash cut and/or match play, depending on entries.

SENIOR TOURNEY

The Peoria River City Association will host its annual 50+ Handicap Tournament at Landmark Lanes next weekend.

Squad times are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day of the tournament, and entry fee is $20 per event, per person.

