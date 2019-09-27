Bradley received a verbal commitment Thursday night from 6-foot-9 Darius Hannah of Milwaukee Academy of Science.

The 205-pound Hannah, who visited Bradley in August, averaged 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.8 blocks as a sophomore. Statistics from his junior season were not available.

Darius Hannah may have the highest ceiling of any big in Wisconsin! Coming off an injury, the 6'9 Milwaukee native looks primed for a big time senior year! Highlights from the@PHCircuit@DariusHannah3pic.twitter.com/311pRjCefG

— Fresh Coast Hoops (@FreshCoastHoops)August 11, 2019

He will be a freshman at BU next fall. Hannah also had an offer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Hannah is the first commitment for the Braves, who will have two more available scholarships to give for the 2020-21 season.