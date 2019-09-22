The Journal Star takes a look at some of the more notable high school athletic performances from the past week. If you have any nominees for consideration, contact us at sports@pjstar.com.

LARGE-SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jackson Chatterton, senior, Dunlap: The quarterback threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another TD in Dunlap’s 28-21 win over Washington.

SMALL-SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Matt Martin, junior, Eureka: The quarterback ran for 109 yards and threw for 143 more and two touchdowns in the Hornets’ 20-0 victory against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

VOLLEYBALL

Elle Schupbach, junior, Princeville: The 5-foot-10 player posted 14 digs and two aces in a two-set victory over Galva on Wednesday. The Princes completed a 2-0 week, while running their win steak to nine in a row.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY



Alexi Fogo, junior, Eureka: Finished third in a strong Class 1A field in 18:01.7 at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park on Sept. 13.



BOYS CROSS COUNTRY



Sam Lange, senior, Morton: Won the Class 2A race in 14:47.2 at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park on Sept. 13, in a field of more than 400 runners.

BOYS GOLF

Weston Walker, freshman, Peoria Christian: Walker had a stellar week for the Chargers by going 11-under par in just three matches. Walker recorded a 4-under 32 at Newman on Monday, which earned him medalist over Seneca and Henry. He followed it up with 4-under 32 in a win over Tremont at Kellogg and opened the Dragon Invitational at Lick Creek with a 3-under 69 on Friday afternoon.



GIRLS GOLF

Riley Hansen, senior, Kewanee: Hansen shot 3-over par 36 in a 192-234 win over Illini Bluffs at Coyote Creek on Tuesday and posted a 5-over 41 at Wyaton Hills on Thursday as Kewanee defeated Sterling, Indian Creek, Princeton and Erie-Prophetstown.

BOYS SOCCER

Alec Nauman, senior, Pekin: Nauman had three goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over Manual on Monday and recorded two more assists on Thursday as the Dragons defeated Illini Bluffs 2-0.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Annie Pollard, senior, Dunlap Co-op: Won four events at Rock Island Relays -- 2x50 relay, 2x100 relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

GIRLS TENNIS

Grace Meister, junior, Peoria Christian: Undefeated playing at No. 2 singles (6-0). Won only point for team in loss to Macomb.