CHAMPAIGN — Woulda, coulda, shoulda.

The Illinois football team had a prime opportunity to pull off a win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, recovering four fumbles.

Illinois (2-2, 0-1) simply didn’t get it done, giving up 690 yards of offense in a 42-38 loss — losing a one-possession game for the second time in as many weeks.

What offensive coordinator Rod Smith said about last week’s Eastern Michigan loss rings even truer in the wake of another disheartening defeat.

“We know what could have been and what should've been,” Smith said. “Woulda, coulda, shoulda don't get it done. You've got to go do it yourself.”

A bowl appearance seems long from likely with the Illini now needing four wins from eight remaining Big Ten games (coach Lovie Smith is 4-24 in Big Ten play).

Coming in, Nebraska (3-1, 1-0) had not won a road game since 2017 (0-8 since a win at Purdue), but the Cornhuskers rode a 21-3 surge to crush the possibility of what would arguably have been the biggest win of Lovie’s tenure.

“Disappointment, there's no other way to put it,” Lovie said. “I thought the guys played hard throughout.”

Illinois jumped out front at the start, taking a 14-0 lead after running back Reggie Corbin scored on a 66-yard run and Brandon Peters aired out a spot-on pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 26-yard touchdown.

But whether by air or in the run game, Adrian Martinez and the Cornhuskers offense had their way with an Illinois defense that has now given up 40-plus nine times in the last four seasons.

Martinez finished 22-of-34 on the night, with 327 passing yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the Cornhuskers in the run game, with 118 of the team’s 363 rushing yards.

The Cornhuskers fumbled four times, and the Illini recovered each time, scoring 21 points off turnovers. But time and time again, Nebraska moved the ball downfield steadily and scored points.

With a 37:04-22:56 time of possession advantage, Nebraska gradually wore down an Illinois defense that in the first half gave up 314 yards, but just 14 points.

Martinez had major help in production from veteran receiver JD Spielman, who racked up 159 yards on seven catches. Freshman all-purpose back Wan’Dale Robinson also pitched in, rushing for 89 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries and caught eight passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Some of the players acknowledged fatigue in the defense as the game wore on, while others said it all came down to execution. Lovie said he should have subbed more.

“We've got to wrap up tackles,” safety Tony Adams said. “We've got to try to get that ball out every time we can. When we get somebody down, we've got to put our foot on their throat. We've got to finish.”

Illinois brought a 21-14 lead into the half, letting the clock tick out while near midfield despite multiple timeouts remaining and kicker James McCourt (who nailed a 57-yard field goal against Eastern Michigan) at the ready.

The defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half, then Brandon Peters led the Illini on a six-play, 78-yard scoring drive to make it 28-14. Running back Dre Brown broke through for the touchdown, scoring with 11:16 left in the quarter after finding a hole for a 36-yard run.

Peters helped Illinois capitalize off a Nebraska fumble deep in its own territory, with a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Illini a 35-21 lead with 11:16 left in the third quarter.

But the junior transfer struggled to get in rhythm for most of the game, only completing 9-of-21 passes for 78 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“We did some good things running the ball, but passing game-wise, we have to be more productive,” Lovie said. “We had 78 yards, something like that. A night like that, gotta be able to do some things. I thought we had some favorable matchups, but it didn't end up that way.”

Despite the fourth straight game scoring more than 30 points, Illinois’ defense allowed the Nebraska offense to run rampant.

Linebacker Dele Harding said the defense will “need to hone in as a unit” during the bye week next week, ahead of an Oct. 5 matchup at Minnesota (3-0).

“It was very frustrating, kind of depressing, on our end,” Harding said. “Especially on the defensive end, we left a couple plays out there. We met a couple goals as far as turnovers and whatnot, but we gave up to many big plays.”

Illinois was a two-touchdown underdog under the lights against Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers, but ultimately, the team left a lot of opportunities to claim a major win over a divisional foe a week removed from an embarrassing 34-31 loss to Eastern Michigan.

There is a lot left to be desired.

“We've just got to dig deep, man, and look for who we want to be,” receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe said. “This season isn't over. It's barely started, and we have a lot of football left to play. I feel like this will be a good, reflective week for us to really collect and figure out how we want to finish the rest of the season.”

