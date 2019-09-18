Bradley women’s basketball head coach Andrea Gorski completed her coaching staff for the 2019-20 season, announcing Wednesday that Kyle Dillon has been named the team’s director of operations.

A Maryland native, Dillon will oversee the team’s travel and camps in addition to supervising the team’s managers and practice players along with assisting with administrative duties. He comes to the Hilltop after spending the last two years as director of operations at College of Charleston.

A 2015 South Carolina graduate with a degree in Sport & Entertainment Management, Dillon also earned his master’s degree from South Carolina in the same area. He was part of South Carolina’s 2017 national championship team, serving as a post-graduate intern with the squad, where he helped with team operations. Dillon also spent time as a student manager and practice player for the Gamecocks as an undergraduate.