PEKIN — Turnovers turned the tide for the Dunlap football team Friday night.

The Eagles forced three in less than two minutes midway through the fourth quarter, breaking open a tight game and beating Pekin 31-20 in a Mid-Illini Conference opener at Memorial Stadium.

Pekin led 20-19 and was driving for what could have been a game-clinching score, but the Dragons fumbled and Dunlap's Kejuan Irby recovered with 5:55 to go.

Three plays later, Jackson Chatterton threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Casey Erickson in the end zone and the Eagles (2-1, 1-0) went in front 25-20.

The Dragons (0-3, 0-1) dropped the ball again on their first play after the kickoff, this time on a handoff.

"Self-inflicted wounds," Pekin coach Doug Nutter said about the turnovers. "But they're fixable."

Dunlap lineman Jacob Belcher picked up the fumble, ran 30 yards untouched for a touchdown, and suddenly it was 31-20.

Pekin's last offensive possession of the game ended with an interception by Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun with 4:24 left.

"We talked at halftime about stopping the discipline mistakes we were making," said Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet. "That's not who we are. We had to get our discipline back, and we did in the second half."

Chatterton was 14-of-25 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Calhoun (four catches, 85 yards) and Erickson (seven catches, 78 yards were the Eagles' top receivers.

