When you start the high school football season by scoring nearly 100 points, people take notice.

Especially the media in the weekly state polls, which were released Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Peoria High (1-0) made its debut in the 2019 state rankings, coming in at No. 10 in Class 6A after a 96-14 victory last week at Champaign Centennial.

The point total tied a school record for the Lions, who meet city rival Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday at Peoria Stadium.

Eureka (1-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in Class 3A after its 28-0 victory over LeRoy to open the season. It's the highest-ever ranking for the program.

Metamora (1-0) also moved up one spot, to No. 9 in Class 5A after its43-16 win over Champaign Central. Washington fell from the 6A ranks, with a 24-0 road loss to Sycamore; they are still among teams receiving votes.

Fieldcrest (1-0) moved up two spots to No. 8 in Class 2A with a 47-7 victory over Braidwood Reed-Custer, while Princeton (1-0) remained No. 7 in 3A after a 45-7 win over Fulton.

Farmington (3A), Knoxville (2A), Illini West (2A) and Princeville (1A) all were among teams to receive votes in their respective classes.

Illinois high school football state rankings

Below are the Sept. 4, 2019, rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12) (1-0) 120 2

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 98 5

3. Wilmette Loyola (0-1) 88 1

4. Gurnee Warren (1-0) 72 7

5. Chicago Marist (1-0) 69 6

6. Edwardsville (1-0) 49 8

7. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 43 NR

8. Minooka (1-0) 37 9

9. Park Ridge Maine South (0-1) 35 3

10. Oswego (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Palatine Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville Neuqua Valley 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5) (1-0) 97 3

2. Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 96 6

3. LaGrange Park Nazareth (5) (0-1) 95 1

4. Chicago Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 85 5

5. St. Charles North (1-0) 78 4

6. Batavia (0-1) 77 2

7. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 36 7

8. Moline (1-0) 27 NR

9. Rockton Hononegah (1-0) 14 NR

10. Rolling Meadows (1-0) 13 NR

(tie) DeKalb (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Arlington Heights Hersey 4, Lisle Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Oak Lawn Richards (7) (1-0) 104 1

t-2. Cary-Grove (3) (1-0) 90 2

t-2. Chicago Phillips (1) (1-0) 90 3

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1-0) 76 6

5. Crete-Monee (1-0) 61 5

6. New Lenox Providence (1-0) 56 9

7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 33 NR

8. Normal West (1-0) 30 10

9. Chicago Simeon (0-1) 29 4

10. Peoria High (1-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Maple Park Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (12) (1-0) 127 2

2. Lombard Montini (1) (1-0) 117 3

3. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) 92 4

4. Chicago St. Rita (1-0) 88 9

5. Sycamore (1-0) 81 6

t-6. Sterling (1-0) 51 7

t-6. Joliet Catholic (0-1) 51 1

8. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 40 8

9. Metamora (1-0) 23 10

10. Country Club Hills Hillcrest (0-1) 22 5

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, Burbank St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Elmhurst Immaculate Conception (8) (1-0) 105 1

2. Kankakee McNamara (1) (1-0) 97 2

3. Rochester (2) (1-0) 88 3

4. Coal City (1-0) 81 4

5. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 67 5

6. Columbia (1-0) 54 7

7. Taylorville (1-0) 29 8

8. Effingham (1-0) 26 T9

9. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 20 T9

10. Stillman Valley (1-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, Wheaton St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (11) (1-0) 128 1

2. Eureka (2) (1-0) 103 3

3. Williamsville (1-0) 91 4

4. Monticello (1-0) 85 2

5. Wilmington (1-0) 69 6

6. Carlinville (1-0) 62 5

7. Princeton (1-0) 59 7

8. Lisle (1-0) 27 9

9. Beardstown (1-0) 26 10

10. Fairfield (1-0) 24 8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9) (1-0) 107 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 94 2

3. Clifton Central (1-0) 87 3

4. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (1-0) 81 4

5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 65 5

6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 48 7

7. Orion (1-0) 40 8

8. Fieldcrest (1-0) 32 10

9. Eastland-Pearl City (0-1) 18 6

10. Taylor Ridge Rockridge (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (10) (1-0) 115 1

2. Lena-Winslow (2) (1-0) 104 T2

3. Tuscola (1-0) 95 T2

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 77 4

5. Camp Point Central (1-0) 69 5

6. Aurora Christian (1-0) 57 7

7. Annawan/Wethersfield (1-0) 42 10

8. Arcola (1-0) 37 NR

9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 19 NR

10. Carrollton (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling Brown County 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Chicago Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.