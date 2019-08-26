Joel Baer hopes to keep the good times rolling for the Eureka football team.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior earned all-state honors at defensive tackle last year while helping a young Hornets team through a record-breaking 9-2 season.

This year, the three-year starter is a captain and unquestioned leader of a team that returns nine starters on both sides of the ball and will be one of the favorites to win the Heart of Illinois Conference's Large Division.

Eureka coach Jason Bachman can’t help but let the compliments fly when talking about the two-way lineman.

“He’s my coach on the field,” Bachman said. “He’s a great leader. He’s always looking to get better, and I guess probably one of my greatest compliments I can give him is he’s extremely coachable and he works his butt off.”

Baer finished last season with a team-high 83 tackles and had 19 tackles for lost yardage, including three sacks.

The Hornets won eight straight games last year, after a loss to eventual state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Week 2, including their first playoff game in 34 years. But a 33-28 setback against Monmouth-Roseville in the second round ended the fun.

“Last year didn’t end how a lot of us wanted it to, but that also fueled things for this year for us to set higher expectations,” Baer said.

Two weeks after last season ended, the captains met with Bachman. They let the coach know they were happy about the season, but it wasn’t good enough. They wanted more. They wanted to be better.

To that end, the returning starting linemen, plus an incoming freshman, attended the Midwest Lineman Camp over the summer at Illinois Wesleyan, where they received top-notch training and coaching.

“It made us all not only better linemen, but better teammates,” Baer said.

In preparation for the season, the captains also began reading and studying author James Kerr’s book Legacy, about the legendary All Blacks of New Zealand rugby team. The book has given the group insights on what it takes to sustain success, build a culture and win at the highest level.

“People have been putting in a lot of work because we want to be good, but there’s also a lot of excitement because we know we’re getting better,” Baer said. “We see it every day in practice. We saw it in lifting over the summer.”

But even before all that, Baer had to get right physically.

A nagging shoulder injury that started in football and lasted through wrestling eventually needed attention. The day after school got out in the spring, Baer had surgery to reduce an enlarged clavicle.

An expected eight-week rehab took only three and a half weeks, before Baer was cleared to return to full workouts.

The injury kept him from going to many recruiting camps, but the Hornets standout was more concerned about his team.

The scholarship offers, either for football or wrestling (he was 29-2 last year at 220 pounds), will come, given his skill set, Bachman believes.

“He’s extremely quick handed, quick footed,” Bachman said. “Throw in the fact that he always maintains great levels. He’s explosive, offensively and defensively. He gets off the ball quick. Very difficult to block, even for a quick center or guard.”

As the center on offense, Baer has the knowledge to communicate what a defense is doing and get players in the right spots.

He’s also looking forward to seeing the progression of junior quarterback Matt Martin, who ignited the offense last year by posting more than 1,300 yards passing and 1,000 rushing as a sophomore.

“Over the summer, his football intelligence has improved so much, along with the rest of the team,” Baer said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s a great leader. He’s so willing to learn and so willing to communicate what needs to be done and what needs to change for us to be successful. I’m excited.”

Excitement is what Baer and the Hornets have brought to the school and community. And they hope there’s more to come in 2019.

