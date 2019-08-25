HISTORY

Overall: 250-349-8 in 68 years. Playoffs: 6-14 in 14 appearances, last in 2016.

LAST SEASON

5-4, 3-2 for third in Heart of Illinois Small. Scoring: 205-160.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 306.00. Likely class: 2A.

COACH

Zach Zehr (7-11 in two years at Tremont; 34-10 in four seasons at Arcola)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: sr. FB Caiden Buster (second-team HOI; 868 yards, 11 TDs), sr. RB Nate Nguyen (436 yards, 4 TDs), jr. RB Tyler VanAntwerp, sr. QB Nathan Hately (23-for-49, 357 yards, 3 TDs), sr. WR Landon Pflederer, sr. OL Kendall Ehnle (second-team HOI), jr. OL Jake Barnewolt, sr. TE Blaze Stieghorst. Defense: LB Buster (honorable mention HOI, lead team in tackles), S Nguyen (first-team HOI), LB VanAntwerp, CB Hately, CB Pflederer, DL Ehnle, DL Barnewolt (first-team HOI), LB Stieghorst.

FACT

Tremont’s defense last year held five opponents to two touchdowns or less. The Turks missed the playoffs at 5-4 for the third time last year, also missing out in 2000 and 2010.

OUTLOOK

Tremont could challenge for the HOI Small title this year, with eight of nine starters returning on both sides of the ball from a team that won four of its last five last season. Experience will be a key for the Turks, who hope to limit mistakes that led to giving up fourth quarter leads in three of their four losses a year ago. Buster and a healthy Nguyen form a solid 1-2 punch on the ground and also return as the squad’s top two tacklers on defense. Hatley has a year as the starting QB under his belt. A defense that allowed just 17.8 points per game, with Barnewolt as an anchor on the line, is powered by a veteran LB and DB crew.

SCHEDULE

8/30 vs. Dee-Mack, 7 p.m.

9/6 vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.

9/13 at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

9/20 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

9/27 vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

10/4 vs. Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

10/11 at Eureka, 7 p.m.

10/18 at Peoria Heights/Quest, 7 p.m.

10/25 at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 4 at LeRoy. While a fast start is key for the Turks, a chance to knock off the defending HOI Small champs and perennial small power Panthers would send a strong message to the league.

QUOTE

“In our skill spots we have a lot of guys coming back with experience doing the same things and hopefully that will be a big deal for us. What we can take into this year (after winning four of our last five) is learning how to win.” — Tremont coach Zach Zehr.