HISTORY

Overall: 379-279-8 in 71 years. Playoffs: 16-21 in 21 appearances, last in 2018 (four of last five years)

LAST SEASON

10-1, 7-0 for first in Lincoln Trail Conference. Lost 41-0 to Aurora Christian in the 1A second round. Team scoring: 402-93.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 230.00. Likely class: 1A.

COACH

Jon Carruthers (46-34 in eight seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Sr. WR Cody Thole (8 catches, 72 yards), Jr. RT Peyton Garcia (second-team all Lincoln Trail), Sr. C Adam Hurst, Sr. TE Jayden Jones. Defense: Sr. DE Jayden Jones (honorable mention all Lincoln Trail), Sr. DE Hayden Hughes (second-team all Lincoln Trail), Sr. OLB Carter Johnson, Sr. LB Cobee Craig (honorable mention all Lincoln Trail), Sr. LB Tyus Hunt, Sr. CB Thole (second-team all Lincoln Trail; 4 int., one for TD).

FACT

Princeville won at least 10 games for the fourth time in school history last year. Tom Bruna’s state runners-up won a school-record 12 games (12-1) in 1975.

OUTLOOK

Gone is a senior-dominated group that had several three-year staters, including 2018 Journal Star Small School Player of the Year in Adam Snedden. With them went nearly 90 percent of an offense that averaged 36 points a game. No worries. The Princes will reload with solid returning talent, seniors that now get to shine after a year behind stars and a strong junior group that went unbeaten on the lower levels. Junior Sam Streitmatter takes over at QB, while Thole will also see time behind center in certain packages. Johnson, a state medalist on Princeville’s 4x100 in the spring, and jr. Hunter Boland will get the bulk of the carries in the Princes’ run-first offense. The returnees on defense should help Princeville remain stingy, after allowing only 52 points in their first 10 games a year ago. Overall team speed will again be a strength.

SCHEDULE

8/30 vs. Lewistown, 7 p.m.

9/6 vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m.

9/13 at Biggsville West Central, 7 p.m.

9/20 vs. United, 7 p.m.

9/27 at Annawan/Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

10/4 vs. Mid-County, 7 p.m.

10/11 at Stark County, 7 p.m.

10/18 at Aledo Mercer County, 7 p.m.

10/25 vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 5 at Annawan/Wethersfield. The defending Lincoln Trail Conference champions head to the team that won the previous two LTC crowns, which will be led by all-state QB candidate Coltin Quagliano.

QUOTE

“We have some big holes to fill, but we have players stepping in. I expect us to keep on playing like we have the last two years, being very successful. Once we get kids to step up into those leadership roles we’ll be just fine.” — Princeville coach Jon Carruthers