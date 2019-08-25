HISTORY

Overall: 138-308 in 43 years, 10-27 in three years as a co-op. Playoffs: 1-5 in five appearances, last in 2015.

LAST SEASON

0-9, 0-5 for fifth in Prairieland Blue division. Scoring: 98-358.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 477.00. Likely class: 3A.

COACH

Adell Hawks (1-17 in two seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Jr. QB Payton Wilson, Sr. RB/WR Jared Crew, Sr. RB Daveon Barnett, So. FB Conner Barnes, Sr WR Marcus Gulley, Sr. OT Daniel Basfield, Jr. OL Gage Beyer, So. OL Rey Diaz. Defense: LB Barnes, Jr. LB Brethan Williams, LB Barnett, DB Gulley, So. DB Kemaurion Richardson.

FACT

Peoria Heights will end its four-year co-op with Quest next season and play in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

OUTLOOK

The Patriots enter their final year of 11-man football looking to put a long losing streak behind them and look ahead with a team full of three and four-year starters. Attendance was high, as were the spirits of Heights players over the summer — prompting Hawks to say it was the best summer the co-op has experienced since the coach has been part of the program. Wilson returns at QB behind an experienced offensive line that Hawks believes is a big team strength. Players with three or four years starting experience include Crew, Barnett, Basfield (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) and Gulley. Hawks expects the offense to improve on its 11 points per game average last year. New to the schedule is Tremont. Connor Barnes had a team-high 83 tackles as a freshman last year.

SCHEDULE

8/30 vs. Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

9/6 at Mid-County, 7 p.m.

9/13 at Elmwood/Brimfield, 7 p.m.

9/20 vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

9/28 at Rushville-Industry, 1:30 p.m.

10/4 at Havana, 7 p.m.

10/11 at Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie, 7 p.m.

10/18 vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.

10/25 at Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 1 vs Ridgewood. The Patriots will look to end its 17-game losing skid against the last team they defeat — also at home in 2017.

QUOTE

“The first two years a lot of these guys got beat up on, but they’re ready to go now. This whole entire season is going to be great. Wins or losses, we’re going to have a good time. We’ll have a lot more flying around to the ball. The atmosphere is totally different..” — Peoria Heights/Quest coach Adell Hawks