HISTORY

Overall: 311-185-2 in 49 years. Playoffs: 31-27 in 28 years, last in 2018.

LAST SEASON

3-6, 0-5 for sixth in Heart of Illinois Large. Team scoring: 140-235.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 337.50. Likely class: 2A.

COACH

Job Linboom (78-57 in 13 seasons at Dee-Mack, 100-81 overall)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Sr. QB Zach Horve (57-for-114, 885 yards, 8 TD, 15 int.), Sr. WB Cori Payne (204 yards rushing, 2 TDs). Defense: Jr. LB Mitch Cleaver. Sr. DL Cole Cottingham.

FACT

The Chiefs came a play or two away from making the playoffs for the 29th time, despite going 3-6 a year ago. Dee-Mack lost two games by one point (19-18 to both Tremont and Fisher) and dropped a 13-6 decision to Tri-Valley after turning the ball over twice inside the Vikings 10 yardline.

OUTLOOK

Dee-Mack hopes to turn close games into wins this year and go back to the playoffs by using a deep roster to overcome the return of just two starters on offense and two on defense. The maturation of QB Horve behind an all-new, yet deep senior-led offensive line will be a key. Horve, who lost all his top receivers, will be looked on to run more than last year and erase a negative TD to interception ratio. A strong junior class, which includes junior wingbacks/linebackers Karson Eccles and Mitch Cleaver, could provide spark on both sides of the ball. Cleaver, one of the stronger players on the team, moves from defensive back last year.

SCHEDULE

8/30 at Tremont, 7 p.m.

9/6 vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

9/13 at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

9/20 at Eureka, 7 p.m.

9/27 vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.

10/4 at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

10/11 vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.

10/18 at Downs Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

10/25 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 1 at Tremont. The Route 9 rivalry game is always a big one for these two teams. The Chiefs, who have won the last five meetings, need an early momentum builder.

QUOTE

“We have a lot of question marks, but intriguing possibilities back. I think we will find ourselves in several close games, and we are going to have to figure out how to win those games in order to make the playoffs.” — Dee-Mack coach Job Linboom.