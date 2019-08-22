HISTORY
Overall: 283-464-17 since 1941. Playoffs: 0-4 in four appearances.
LAST SEASON
1-8, 1-6 for seventh in Mid-Illini Conference; missed playoffs.
PLAYOFF INFO
Classification enrollment: 1000.00. Likely class: 5A.
COACH
Erik Black (3-15 in two seasons at East Peoria)
RETURNING STARTERS
Offense: Tristen Westbay, Brogan Stewart, Parker Bradford, Payton Bradford, Josh Orr, Ryan LaHood, Mitch Ball.
FACT
Raiders’ last playoff appearance was in 2012. The program is looking for its first postseason win.
OUTLOOK
It’s been a long dry spell at EP, which has won just 14 total games in the six seasons since its last playoff bid. The Raiders are hoping to start changing that trend this year.
SCHEDULE
8/30 at Streator, 7 p.m.
9/6 East Moline United, 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Metamora, 7 p.m.
9/20 Canton, 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Morton, 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Washington, 7:30 p.m.
BIG GAME
Week 4 vs. Canton. The first contest of a two-game homestand against other building teams that could provide momentum for the second half.
QUOTE
“We will be low in numbers this season, and will have to use players on both sides of the ball. Our kids have worked hard in the off-season and are ready for the season. If we can stay healthy, we will be a competitive team.” – East Peoria coach Erik Black