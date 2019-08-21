HISTORY

Overall: 504-448-44 since 1911. Playoffs: 6-10 in 10 appearances.

LAST SEASON

1-8, 1-7 for 10th in Big 12 Conference; missed playoffs.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 621.50. Likely class: 4A.

COACH

Ed Cagle (3-33 in four seasons at Manual)

RETURNING STARTERS

Defense: Jesse Harris DL, Alex Randle LB, Shawn "ButtButt" Wright Jr. LB, Davion "DayDay" Ferrell DB, Rolando "PeeWee" Brown, DB

FACT

Since last reaching the playoffs in 2010, the Rams have endured a rough period, going 6-57, including three winless seasons.

OUTLOOK

It will be another tough road for Manual in the difficult Big 12 Conference. The Rams’ enrollment is far and away the smallest in the league. As usual, though, the Rams boast good athleticism.

SCHEDULE

8/30 Peotone, 7 p.m.

9/5 at Richwoods, 7 p.m.

9/13 Bloomington, 7 p.m.

9/20 Peoria High, 7 p.m.

9/27 at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

10/4 Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

10/11 at Normal West, 7 p.m.

10/18 at Urbana, 7 p.m.

10/25 Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 1 vs. Peotone. Manual’s opener against a fellow 4A school “could set the tone for the entire season,” said coach Ed Cagle.

QUOTE

“There is more depth on the team than in the recent past, and the underclass is talented and hungry to be successful. Starting with a nonconference game gives us a little advantage in the standings, as we watch everyone else play each other.” — Manual coach Ed Cagle