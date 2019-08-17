PEORIA — The Sunday Basketball League has made its return this year after a five-year hiatus.

Andrew McMorrow and Matt Cunningham started the Sunday Basketball League in 2008, which gave some of the top players in the Peoria area chance to compete against each other during the season, but the two stepped away from the league in 2014. McMorrow and Cunningham noticed a high demand for the league to return and will start it back up once again beginning this weekend.

Metamora will host two pre-draft camps, the first from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Another runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25. Anyone interested in trying out for the league will need to pay the $5 entry fee before attending each camp. Crusen's on War Memorial signed on as the official league sponsor and the Crusen's logo will appear on each jersey.

"I think we both missed being apart of the league," Cunningham said. "Kids and families started to take our time, but we always had this vision of what a basketball league should look like.

"We tried to let the league live without us around, and it fizzled. I think this time around we are more excited about getting to run the league only and letting the teams run themselves. We want to focus our efforts on the operational side and make sure we are providing the basketball community a great experience."

Added McMorrow: "Matt and I both believe that there is a demand for the SBL. Now some of our top players from the first time around aren't around anymore or no longer playing competitively, but we are very excited about the mixture of players. We are striving to have a very fun product to watch and attract regular everyday folks out to watch some good basketball."

More information about the league can be found at www.theSBLpeoria.com.

