PEORIA — They were lined up at Dozer Park a few dozen deep more than two hours before the first pitch Saturday night. This was a chance to receive one of the 1,000 Jim Thome Hall of Fame bobblehead dolls being given away.

When Thome arrived at the ballpark and entered the Peoria Chiefs’ dugout, a lucky few patient folks snagged the Hall of Famer’s autograph as he obliged by signing everything from balls, baseball cards, jerseys and Thome Hall of Fame plaque cards.

One youngster handed Thome a Ryan Klesko card, which Thome dutifully signed while informing the boy that he wasn’t Ryan Klesko.

Through it all, though, civility and politeness ruled the scene (“Thank you, Mr. Thome, have a good day,”), no surprise since that’s how Thome has conducted himself throughout his nearly 49 years.

This would be a short visit for the hometown kid. Thome threw out the first pitch, sat with some Peoria family members in a suite for a bit and then departed. A 6 a.m. flight from Chicago to Pennsylvania for a baseball clinic meant an early Sunday morning.

But he still had time for a few words with local media members.

He thought the bobblehead, which depicted a young Thome displaying his trademark bat point at the pitcher, was “pretty cool.”

The words “Hall of Fame” were emblazoned across the chest of the doll.

“Through my many years of playing, the bobbleheads were always a fan favorite,” Thome said.

Thome was such a fan favorite himself that at least 16 bobbleheads have now been fashioned after his likeness, most of them with him wearing a Cleveland Indians uniform. But the Phillies and White Sox, where Thome was also immensely popular in his career, have produced a fair representation of Thome bobbleheads, too.

“There have been a few of them for sure,” he said. “But it’s been fun. I’ve signed many of them over the years. The cool part is the little kids, especially, get a kick out of it. And for me, that’s what it’s all about.”

This appearance provided him the chance to see his Peoria friends and family. Thome lives in the Chicago area with his wife, Andrea, and kids Lila Grace and Landon. He works with the White Sox as a special assistant to the general manager.

“Coming back here (to Dozer Park) is really cool and special,” he said. “It’s great to see a lot of people come out and support the Chiefs. To promote pro baseball in Peoria is great for me.”

One of those family members who came to Dozer Park on Saturday was Thome’s twin sister, Jenny. She’s got plenty of memories of going to her brother’s games.

“When Jim hit his 600th home run in Detroit, I’ll never forget our dad running out onto the field (to congratulate him),” she said. “It was just so funny to watch him run because he wasn’t a runner.”

Another one came when the statue of Thome was unveiled at Cleveland’s Progressive Field in 2014. Her first comment to her brother was “Does this mean we’re triplets now?”

Through all the ovations and adulation showered upon her brother, Jenny usually took it in stride. Most of the time.

“He’s just always been Jim, my sometimes goofy brother,” she said. “I’m proud of him, but I don’t think of him any other way. Just one time it got to me. We were walking out of the family room in Cleveland with Jim late in his career (near the Indians’ clubhouse). The fans waiting there started cheering for Jim. I just started crying. Jim turned to me and said, ‘What are you doing?’ “

Of course, Jim realized there is no crying in baseball. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of emotion. Even on this night where the hometown Chiefs are playing out the string of a disappointing season.

“I always try to take a moment and realize how cool and special this journey has been for me,” Thome said. “It’s why I wanted to come here. It’s my hometown. I love Peoria. I love where I grew up and I love the people here. Anytime I can come back and be a part of the community is great.”

The feeling is mutual.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.