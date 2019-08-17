PEORIA — Wisconsin rattled the Peoria Chiefs early in a 9-2 victory Saturday at Dozer Park.

The Timber Rattlers had a pair of four-run innings in the second and third — more than enough for starter Freisis Adames, who struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings.

Adames (3-2) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

In the second, Connor McVey hit a two-run double, while Antonio Pinero hit a two-run double in the third.

Peoria starter Logan Gragg (0-3) went two innings, allowing seven runs and four hits. He also struck out four and walked five.

Leandro Cedeno doubled twice for the Chiefs. Brandon Riley doubled and singled.

Peoria continues its seven-game homestand with a 5:05 p.m. game Sunday at Dozer Park.