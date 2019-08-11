PEORIA — Points leaders Mike Chasteen Jr. and Matt Mackey extended their leads with feature victories Saturday night at Peoria Speedway.

Chasteen of Peoria won the UMP Late Models race, his 10th of the season, ahead of Todd Bennett and Russ Adams.

Delavan's Mackey won his 12th Hornets feature of 2019, topping runnerup Dakota Schmick and Danny Oates.

A moment of silence was held prior to the national anthem in remembrance of Dan J. Dozard, who passed away Friday at the age of 72.

His son, Dan, and grandson, Degan, presented the flags during the anthem. Both competed Saturday.

Dave Wietholder won just his second UMP Modifieds feature this season. Chasteen stayed atop the Modifieds points list despite a fifth-place finish.

Tyler Gilmour of Peoria won the UMP Street Stocks race. Points leader Nolan Kaufman was seventh.

Dustin Schram of Sterling won his second Crate Modifieds feature of the year, ahead of runnerup and points leader Degan Dozard.

Also Saturday, the track raffled off nearly 80 backpacks to kids in the crowd. Drivers and crew members presened the bookbags to the winners.

Peoria Speedway

Saturday's feature results

UMP MODIFIEDS (20 laps)

1. Dave Wietholder; 2. Derick Doerr; 3. Noah Faw; 4. Charles Hess; 5. Jason Wagner; 6. Mike Chasteen Jr.; 7. Tim Hamburg; 8. Dan Dozard; 9. Tyler Etherton; 10. Chris Morefield; 11. Randy Lucas; 12. Brandon Hamburg; 13. Shane Mecum; 14. Austin Lynn; 15. Nash Hilmes; 16. Dugan Thye.

UMP LATE MODELS (30 laps)

1. Mike Chasteen Jr.; 2. Todd Bennett; 3. Russ Adams; 4. Roger Rebholz; 5. Zac Kuhel; 6. Jason Jaggers; 7. Tegan Evans; 8. Tim Lance; 9. Rodney Hamblin; 10. Chris Morefield; 11. Robert Cowell; 12. David Boyer; 13. Kendal Watkins; 14. Tim Lance Jr.; 15. Robbie Bauman; 16. TJ Bolen; DNS Jason Wagner.

CRATE MODIFIEDS (15 laps)

1. Dustin Schram; 2. Degan Dozard; 3. Andrew Burk; 4. Michael Mennel; 5. Mike Cusack Jr.; 6. Randy Billingsley; 7. Jason Oppe; 8. Dakota Traver; 9. Andrew Francis; 10. Keith Siegel; 11. Bill Shoemaker; 12. Tiffany Harrison; DNS Barry Sauder; DNS Rylan Harmon.

UMP STREET STOCKS (15 laps)

1. Tyler Gilmour; 2. Robert Cottom; 3. Sean Leatherman; 4. Robert Simpson; 5. Al Gray; 6. Justin Hamm; 7. Nolan Kaufman; 8. Greg Roberts; 9. Chandler Reliford; 10. Wally Zander; DNS Chris Osborne Jr.

HORNETS (15 laps)

1. Matt Mackey; 2. Dakota Schmick; 3. Danny Oates; 4. Jimmy Dutlinger; 5. Jay Mariuza; 6. Jack Marion; 7. Brent Terry; 8. Rick Wagner; 9. Jeremy Hancock; 10. Bryce Terry; 11. Austin Smith; 12. Justin Deemie; 13. Lester Massey; 14. Mark Burgess Jr.; 15. Jordyn Hamilton.