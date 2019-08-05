PEORIA — The championship series of the Sunday Morning League pits its top two teams.

The Miller Lite Falcons (19-6) will face the Kohl's Diamond Gallery Royals (16-9) in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dozer Park.

Game 2 of the series if slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The deciding game, if necessary, will be 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the games is free.

Kohl's is led in batting by Ryan Camp, who leads the league with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. He is second in the league with a .429 batting average.

Miller Lite's Brian Quinn is batting .381 with 11 RBIs and six doubles. Pitcher Clay McConkey is 6-0 with six complete games, allowing two earned runs in 49 innings. He has a 0.29 ERA and struckout 72 against eight walks.

Kohl's won the title in 2017, while Miller won the two years prior.