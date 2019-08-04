PEORIA — The so-called fastest teenager in Peoria kept his pedal to the medal Saturday night.

15-year-old Degan Dozard of Peoria won his fifth feature race of the season, taking the 15-lap Crate Modified feature at Peoria Speedway.

Dozard extends his lead in the season points standings ahead of Mike Cusack, who was fifth Saturday.

Mike Chasteen Jr. was a double winner Saturday, taking his 16th and 17th victories of the year in UMP Modifieds and UMP Late Models.

Tyler Gilmour of Peoria won his first UMP Street Stocks feature of the season. Points leader Nolan Kaufman was fifth.

Makk Mackey of Delavan continued his dominance of the Hornets division with his 11th feature win of the season. No other racer has more than two Hornets feature wins.

AUTO RACING

Peoria Speedway

Saturday's feature results

UMP MODIFIEDS (20 laps)

1. Mike Chasteen Jr.; 2. Austin Lynn; 3. Donovan Lodge; 4. Dan Dozard; 5. Derick Doerr; 6. Nicholas Lueth; 7. Dugan Thye; 8. Randy Lucas; 9. Tyler Etherton; 10. Shane Mecum; 11. Jason Wagner; DNS Noah Faw.

UMP LATE MODELS (30 laps)

1. Mike Chasteen Jr.; 2. Roger Rebholz; 3. Jake Miller; 4. Jason Jaggers; 5. Chris Morefield; 6. Russ Adams; 7. Tony Thoennes; 8. Brian Crebo; 9. Kendal Watkins; 10. Robbie Bauman; 11. Tegan Evans; 12. David Boyer; 13. TJ Bolen; 14. Bob Thoennes; 15. Bill Kettering; 16. Todd Bennett; 17. Zac Kuhel; DQ Gary Turpin.

CRATE MODIFIEDS (15 laps)

1. Degan Dozard; 2. Barry Sauder; 3. Floyd Jordan Jr.; 4. Jason Oppe; 5. Mike Cusack Jr.; 6. Dakota Traver; 7. Keith Siegel; 8. Andrew Burk; 9. Randy Billingsley; 10. Johnny Kalb; 11. Christopher Hawkins; 12. Michael Mennel; 13. Tiffany Harrison.

UMP STREET STOCKS (15 laps)

1. Tyler Gilmour; 2. Robert Simpson; 3. Robert Cottom; 4. Al Gray; 5. Nolan Kaufman; 6. Wally Zander; 7. Rudy Zaragoza; 8. Sean Leatherman; 9. Seth Studnicka; 10. Javin Coleman; 11. Jeff Massey; DNS Chip Allenbaugh.

HORNETS (15 laps)

1. Matt Mackey; 2. Danny Oates; 3. Jimmy Dutlinger; 4. Justin Deemie; 5. Dakota Schmick; 6. Jay Mariuza; 7. Brandon Cornwell; 8. Bryce Terry; 9. Mark Burgess Jr.; 10. Austin Smith; 11. Jeremy Hancock; 12. Brent Terry; 13. -Lester Massey,; DNS Nathaniel Colman.