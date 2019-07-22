PEORIA — Led by medalist Tom Hammerton, the top six seeds in the Peoria Park District Senior City tournament opened match play with victories on Monday at Newman Golf Course.

Hammerton posted a 3-and-2 victory over Bill Doering. The other 15 players who advanced in Championship Flight included seeds 2-6: Jeff White, Scott Hooste, Dan Moran, Jeff Ott and Tim Walters. Overall, the higher seed won 12 of the 16 matches.

Moran has won the Senior City a record five times. Ott, who won both the Senior City and City titles last year, will square off against three-time City champion Matt Fahel in Tuesday's second round.

In the only first-round match that went beyond regulation, eighth-seeded Jeff Polonus edged Greg Petesch on the 20th hole.

Play in the Super Senior Division, headed by medalist Tim Anderson, will begin Tuesday.