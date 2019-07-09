BURLINGTON, IOWA — The Peoria Chiefs can't seem to catch a break as their slide continued Monday with their ninth straight loss.

The Chiefs put up four runs in the third inning, but the Burlington Bees answered with eight runs over the next two innings to send Peoria to its 14th loss in the last 15 outings, 9-4, before 942 at Community Field.

The Chiefs' nine-game losing streak is their longest since a 10-gamer from June 14-26 in the 2011 season.

Catcher Ivan Herrera went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run to lead Peoria, while Brendan Donovan added an RBI.

Franyel Casadilla (3-3) allowed five runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings for Peoria. Thomas St. Clair relieved in the third, but allowed another three runs, all earned, in one inning of work.

Those two combined to issue eight of 12 walks for the Chiefs, who are off Tuesday but return home Wednesday for a six-game homestand.