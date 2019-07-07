Jill Ellis must feel vindicated today.

The head coach of the U.S. Women's soccer team watched her group finish off a successful World Cup title defense on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Netherlands.

The coach who a lot of fans, players and media love to criticize is now at the helm of an historic team, the first coach to win two women's World Cups.

It's been a long journey for her. And part of it was right here in Illinois, where she was once head coach of the University of Illinois women's team.

Ellis coached Illinois soccer from 1997-98, and in the latter year went 12-8 as the Illini earned their first-ever Big Ten Tournament berth.

The Champaign News-Gazette had a nice anecdote about Ellis' time at Illinois in a recent story.

The UK-born Ellis had served as an assistant at three ACC schools when she won the Illinois head coaching job in 1997. She rented a house, and soon met neighbors Marilyn and Don Carr.

"They introduced themselves to me when I moved in and asked if I was a new volleyball coach," Ellis told the News-Gazette. "I said 'No, soccer coach.'

"Somewhat disappointed, they replied, 'Oh, we don't know much about soccer, but we love the Illini.'

"One day after a tough conference loss, I noticed their Illini flag was flying at half staff. I smiled and thought: No way is that for me. But, sure enough, the flag was lowered because Illini soccer had a tough loss.

"They were awesome neighbors, diehard Illinois fans and sent me a sweet note after winning the (2015) World Cup."

She moved on to the helm at USC, where she went 229-45-14. Eventually, she took over the U.S. Women's team in 2014 after her predecessor had been fired and the team was in turmoil.

Ellis reportedly invested heavily in analytics and sports science, and built a system that took the U.S. team away from brawn and speed, to one that thrived on technique and tactics.

Just days before the team began its World Cup defense, Hope Solo turned up on a BBC podcast and, when asked about Ellis' lineups, said "I don’t agree a lot with Jill Ellis, to be quite honest.

She added that Ellis was "not the leader I wish her to be. She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But oftentimes it doesn’t matter, because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb."

Jill Ellis got the last word Sunday.

"This is just an amazing, amazing group of players but an even better group of people," she told FOX TV in an interview. "And I can’t thank them enough. It’s been fantastic."

And the U.S. flag is flying high and proud.

