HENRY — From harness racing to a demolition derby to truck and tractor pulls, the track at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds promises to be a busy place later this week.

The 98th annual Marshall-Putnam Fair runs Wednesday through Sunday at the site along Illinois Route 29 at the north edge of Henry. Ticket prices for grandstand events vary, while admission to the grounds and general parking are free.

Wednesday’s schedule will include harness racing beginning at 5 p.m., marking the longest-running grandstand event in the fair’s history. It was featured at the first fair in 1921 and has been part of the tradition every year since then, according to a news release.

Also taking place Wednesday will be the annual kickoff dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Activity Building and a wine-tasting in the Hunt Building from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Musician Cody Calkins will be playing during the wine-tasting.

Thursday’s activities begin with the perennially popular Senior Citizens’ Program in the Hunt Building from 9 to 11 a.m. Emceed by Marshall County Judge Michael McCuskey and retired Putnam County Judge Scott Shore, the event includes music by the Torpedo Boys along with door prizes and refreshments.

Thursday also finds the fair offering its first country music concert in the grandstand. Nineteen-year-old Indiana native Dylan Schneider, who was called “country music’s latest rising star” in a 2017 Billboard article, will perform in a show beginning at 7 p.m. with an opening act by Austin Burke.

The Demolition Derby, another long-running event, will take over the track at 7 p.m. Friday. Then the Cadillac Jack Band will play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Activity Building beer tent.

The Lucas Oil America’s Pull will bring its Champions Tour to the fairgrounds track on Saturday. Six classes of tractors and trucks will compete in events beginning at 5:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, antique and stock tractors will have their own pulling competition at 2 p.m. Antique tractors will also be on display on the grounds all day Friday through Sunday.

For a complete schedule or further information, see marshallputnamfair.org or call the ticket office at 364-2814.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.