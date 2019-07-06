CHICAGO — When it comes to the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Steve Stone stands alone.

Plenty of major leaguers have managed to log time with both ballclubs.

A small group of announcers, such as Harry Caray and Jack Brickhouse, have called games for the two teams on radio and TV.

But to have played for both teams and worked as a radio/TV broadcaster for both as well?

"I'm the only person who's ever done that, and I don't take that lightly," Stone said.

That gives the 1980 American League Cy Young Award winner from Cleveland — a full-time White Sox announcer since 2008 — a unique perspective on the Cubs-Sox rivalry, especially at this particular juncture.

The Cubs — recent woes notwithstanding — are in the midst of the franchise's most successful era in decades, and Stone is among those who see the developing Sox joining them among the sport's elite within a few years.

"Both of these fandoms are on a collision course four times a year, six times a year when we play the Central in interleague play, and for me they're great," Stone said, as the two clubs resumed head-to-head play Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. "They're entertaining games. I love it. I think the fans get a chance to express whatever it is in their allegiance, and it's kind of nice."

This season's Cubs-Sox games got off to a rousing start with Eloy Jimenez, once a top Cubs prospect traded to the Sox, lifting the South Siders to victory amid chants of "Let's Go Sox" with a late home run at Wrigley Field.

"I have a feeling you're going to hear that a bit more," Stone said. "The greatest time that the fans of both teams could have is if we could experience what New York did when it had its subway series. We could call it the 'L' series. Call it whatever you want to. If both of these teams ever wound up together in the World Series, this would be one of the greatest things that every happened in the city of Chicago, and I think it has a chance to happen."

"The Cubs still have their window wide open. They're still a very good team. The Sox have a couple years to go until they reach that pinnacle."

Obviously a lot of things have to happen for that to be possible, and no one knows better than Chicago baseball fans that it doesn't take much for things to veer wildly off course.

"As long as (the Cubs have) got Theo and Jed in that front office, they will be good and they will see to it that team stays at the highest level they can possibly stay," Stone said.

Then there is the question of the Sox prospects coming along, a path already diverted by injuries — including Tommy John surgeries for up-and-coming pitchers Dane Dunning, Michael Kopech and Carlos Rodon — that have pushed back some projections.

"I thought honestly next year could very possibly be the year, but the three arm injuries ... set this team back maybe a year in the rebuild, so maybe it's now 2021 where this team gets really good," Stone said. "They're going to be very good next year, but 2021 _ assuming all these guys come back and they're healthy _ this could be a wonderfully exciting situation."

As for the two teams' fans, Stone, who played three seasons for each team — 1973 and 1977-78 for the Sox and 1974-76 for the Cubs — thinks they have more in common than not.

"One of the differences is obvious," he said. "The Cubs fans come out more. They come to the ballpark much more, but you have to understand something: That wasn't always the case."

Stone notes Caray bolted the Sox booth for the Cubs beginning with the 1982 season. Stone, who joined ABC's "Monday Night Baseball" crew days after officially retiring as a player in '82, became Caray's partner in '83. The games were beamed nationally and internationally by satellite on what was then superstation WGN.

Then the Cubs made their run at a title in 1984. They won the National League East, only to lose the pennant to the Padres. But that year's team made them — and Wrigley Field — a fan magnet.

"All of a sudden it started a wave of attendance that the Cubs are riding to this day," Stone said. "So yeah, (Cubs fans) come out more. But ... both of the fandoms that I've seen are very passionate about their teams."

The idea that Sox fans are more baseball savvy than their Cubs counterparts? Stone rejects it as myth.

"I don't know how you quantify that," he said. "I've found wonderfully smart Cub fans and wonderfully smart Sox fans. I've found wonderfully intense Cub fans and wonderfully intense Sox fans."