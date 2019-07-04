CLINTON, Iowa — The Peoria Chiefs committed four errors and walked four batters in a 6-2 loss to the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field.

Clinton took control in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on one hit. Three batters walked and scored.

Peoria's Michael Baird (0-1) allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings. Rodard Avalino walked three and allowed four runs on one hit. Thomas St. Clair struck our four and walked one in three shutout innings.

The Chiefs scored two runs in the ninth on a triple by Brandon Riley, who earlier added a double. Ivan Herrera added two singles.