It's only a small exaggeration to say summer trades determine October titles.

A year ago, the Boston Red Sox, in the midst of a 108-win season, made a pair of unheralded trades for well-traveled hired bat Steve Pearce and hard-throwing Tommy John survivor Nathan Eovaldi. By late October, when the Red Sox were hoisting the World Series trophy, Pearce was the series MVP and Eovaldi was arguably their best pitcher over the entire month.

The summer before that, the Houston Astros sent three prospects to Detroit for ace Justin Verlander, whose subsequent 4-1 record and 2.21 ERA in six postseason appearances was instrumental in bringing the Astros the first World Series title in franchise history.

And we could keep going. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs picked up Aroldis Chapman and Mike Montgomery, who got the win and the save, respectively, in Game 7 of the World Series. In 2015, the Kansas City Royals acquired Johnny Cueto, who threw a two-hit complete game in his only World Series start, and Eureka native Ben Zobrist, who hit .303 with 10 extra-base hits that postseason.

The 2019 MLB trade deadline, however, is certain to have a different shape and trajectory than in past seasons. The Astros/Verlander Aug. 31 move, for example, would not be possible this summer, following a rule change eliminating August waiver trades and consolidating the dealmaking into a single trade deadline of July 31.

"On July 31," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said earlier this month, "it's pencils down, and there's no other [means] to reinforce."

The new rules, announced in March, were part of a union push to incentivize would-be contenders to spend on veteran free agents in the offseason — since there would be a smaller window in which to make in-season additions — but the more immediate impact will come this summer, injecting a sense of urgency into what could be a fruitful and busy trade season.

The other force that could add fuel to this trade season is the extreme, unprecedented stratification of the standings. Entering this weekend, three teams (Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins) were on pace for 100-plus wins, with a fourth (Astros) on pace for 99. Since the start of the wild card era (1995), baseball has never witnessed a season with four 100-win teams.

At the other end of the standings, five teams (Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins) entered the weekend on pace for 100-plus losses. In the wild card era, there has never been more than four 100-loss teams in a single season. As recently as 2014, there were zero teams with either 100 wins or 100 losses.

With the calendar about to flip to July, only one division race, the National League Central, is closer than 4 1/2 games. And with more 100-win "super teams" than ever, given the luxury of looking ahead to October roster-building, and an unprecedented number of 100-loss bottom-feeders, the pieces are in place to make this a wild month of dealmaking. (And actually, the dealing is well underway, with the Seattle Mariners having already sent Jay Bruce to Philadelphia and Edwin Encarnacion to the Bronx.)

The past few seasons have seen all-star relievers such as Jonathan Papelbon, Mark Melancon, Chapman, Andrew Miller, Sean Doolittle, Roberto Osuna and Zach Britton dealt at the deadline, as teams look to fortify their bullpens ahead of October's crucible. In 2018, relievers accounted for 40.1% of all regular-season innings, but that percentage jumped to 49.7% in the postseason.

Nearly every contending team could stand to add at least one more lockdown bullpen arm, but those with the most acute needs include the Dodgers, Phillies, Braves, Red Sox, Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals. And the stock of available arms is impressive and deep, including names such as Ken Giles (Blue Jays), Shane Greene (Tigers), Will Smith (San Francisco Giants), Kirby Yates (San Diego Padres), Mychal Givens (Orioles) and Felipe Vazquez (Pittsburgh Pirates).

There will be few legitimate, Verlander-type No. 1 starters, if any, available this summer, but the list of available rotation options includes San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner, Toronto's Marcus Stroman and Detroit's Matthew Boyd. Bumgarner, of course, isn't the same pitcher he was a few years ago, but interested teams will also remember his postseason heroics for the Giants, capped by his World Series MVP award in 2014.

The Yankees, still making do without injured starters Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery — and using reliever Chad Green as an "opener" every fifth day — are at the head of the list of contenders needing rotation help. But they will have competition from the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers, Astros, Rays and Colorado Rockies.

There is still time to decide, of course, but not as much time as there used to be. After July 31, across the majors, it's pencils down.