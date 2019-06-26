Tony Barone, whose long college and professional basketball coaching and administration career began as an assistant coach at Bradley, died Tuesday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 72.

In 1978, Barone, then a high school coach in Chicago, joined the staff of new Bradley head coach Dick Versace. The Chicago native and former Duke player was a colorful figure on the BU sidelines and with the local media.

Barone would later become associate head coach of the Braves under Versace before landing the head coaching job at Creighton in 1985.

Barone coached the Bluejays for six seasons, winning two Missouri Valley Conference championships. He was the Valley’s Coach of the Year in 1988-89. In 1991, Barone directed Creighton to its first NCAA tournament win in 17 years.

He would move on to coach at Texas A&M for seven years before beginning an 11-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, mostly as director of player personnel, which ended in 2012. Barone also worked as an assistant coach and interim head coach for the Grizzlies.

Barone was known at the professional level for his savant-like recall of players’ strengths and weaknesses.

“I’m a junkie,” Barone told the Memphis Commercial Appeal during his time with the Grizzlies. “I don’t know, it’s a gift.”

Barone began his coaching career as an assistant for one year at his alma mater, now defunct St. George High School. He then moved to Gordon Technical High School as an assistant for Versace for a year. Barone followed with head coaching stints at Mount Carmel, where he was 60-15 in three seasons and St. Rita for four years, where he was 43-55, but 21-6 his final year before rejoining Versace at Bradley.

Bradley play-by-play announcer Dave Snell, who began his broadcasting career while Barone was on the BU staff, became a lifelong friend, visiting the ailing Barone several times in recent years.

“In life, you are blessed to meet someone who makes an impact on you in so many ways,” Snell said. “Tony taught me so much about the game. We laughed nearly every time we met. He loved his family with all his being.

“He showed me incredible bravery and fight. I loved him and will miss him more than I can express.”

Services are pending.

