PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs were off Wednesday as part of the Midwest League All-Star break.

The Chiefs open a four-game home series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Dozer Park on Thursday.

Peoria was 30-39 in the first half and finished seventh in the Western Division.

CHIEFS BRIEFS: Cedar Rapids underwent some roster changes on Wednesday. The Kernels got right-handed pitcher Tanner Howell down from high-A Fort Myers. Kernels lefty pitcher Zach Neff was moved up by the parent Twins to Fort Myers. And righty pitcher Derek Molina was promoted to Fort Myers.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Cedar Rapids Kernels vs. Peoria Chiefs, Dozer Park, Peoria, 6:35 p.m.

Parent clubs: Cedar Rapids (Twins). Peoria (Cardinals).

Season series: Peoria, 3-7.

Probables: Cedar Rapids, LHP Kody Funderburk (0-0, 2.03) vs Peoria, TBA.

Tickets: Box seats $15; Field box seats $13; Reserve seats $11; Lawn seats $9.