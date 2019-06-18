CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have brought up catching prospect Zack Collins from Triple-A Charlotte and placed Welington Castillo on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

The White Sox also reinstated Jace Fry from the IL before Tuesday night's game against the crosstown Cubs. The reliever had been sidelined by left shoulder soreness.

The 24-year-old Collins was selected by Chicago with the 10th pick in the 2016 amateur draft out of the University of Miami. He hit .250 with nine homers and 39 RBIs for Charlotte.

Collins also can play first base and is highly regarded for his discipline at the plate. He ranked among the International League leaders with 36 walks in 50 games with the Knights.

The White Sox optioned reliever Thyago Vieira to Charlotte on Sunday to make room for Fry, who is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in 28 appearances this year.

The 32-year-old Castillo departed in the fourth inning of Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees. He is batting .196 with five homers in 34 games.