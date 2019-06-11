CHICAGO — The Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 in a game with a scary moment Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A woman was struck by a foul ball off the bat of White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez. He hit a hard liner into the stands in the fourth inning just beyond Chicago's dugout on the third base side. The woman was sitting several rows from the field. She was bleeding around the head area, and was covered with a towel. She walked up toward the concourse with assistance of stadium personnel. The team said she was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was alert and communicative.

Jimenez put his hands on his helmet after seeing the ball go into the stands. Protective netting at the Sox home park extends to the end of the dugouts.

Anibel Sanchez (2-6) gave up one run and four hits for Washington. He left after James McCann singled leading off the seventh.

Adam Eaton had three hits, including an RBI single, in his first game at Guaranteed Rate Field since Chicago traded him to Washington at the 2016 winter meetings. Leury Garcia hit a solo homer for Chicago in the sixth inning. Yoan Moncada left the game in the seventh with upper back tightness.

Chicago's Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1) went six innings in his first major league appearance since a relief outing for the Los Angeles Angels against Oakland last Sept. 30. The 32-year-old right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits after the White Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte. But the White Sox fell short after winning eight of 12.