PEKIN — Reigning River Cup men's division champ Team TazWood carried a one-point lead into Sunday's individual match play.

TazWood won three matches in the best ball stroke play on Saturday at Pekin Country Club and tied another for a 3 1/2-2 1/2 lead over Team Peoria.

Jason Woll and Brian Draher opened the 27th annual event by combining for a 66 against Peoria's Johnny Mabee and Jake Schneider, who carded a 68. The Kuhl brothers of Morton, Tommy and Pete, posted a 66 to edge Peoria's Rick LeHew and Ryan Julius by a stroke.

TazWood's Tim Sheppard and David Perkins put up a round of 63 to cruise past the Peoria team of John Ehrgott and Brien Davis by eight shots.

The team's halved the match between TazWood's Ryan Saurs and Curt Minkel and Peoria's Doug Middendorf and Miguel Montelongo, with both sides posting a 66.

Peoria's Scott Phegley and Jeff Ott matched Sheppard-Perkins with a 63 to knock off TazWood's Mike Dralle and Drew Pershing, who had a 68. Peoria's other point came from Ryan Brown and Britt Bothast, whose 65 was four shots better than TazWood's Walter Brown and Jason Kemp.

In the senior division, Team Peoria and Team TazWood split six best ball match play matches for a 3-3 tie heading into Sunday's singles matches.

Tim Walters and Tom Hammerton of Peoria defeated TazWood's Ed Whitaker and Gerry Hall 1-up, while Jeff White and Bo Cleveland won 4 and 3 over Terry Schoedel and Scott Deakin.

Peoria's third point was notched by Mark Greskoviak and Scott Maxwell in a 3-and-2 victory over Larry Payne and Phil Jordan.

TazWood's Matt Hefflefinger and Eric Dicks won 2 and 1 over Adam Angst and Rod Hart, and the team of Tim Saurs and Greg Fornoff edged Dan Moran and Kevin Dixon 1-up.

In a match where the teams traded victories every other match, TazWood got the equalizer in the final match of the day as Kim Bright and Ansel Burditt defeated John Meyer and Mike Blanco 3 and 2.

There will be 12 singles matches in each division on Sunday at Pekin Country Club.