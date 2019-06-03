PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs' three-game Midwest League road series against the Quad Cities River Bandits has been moved to Peoria for 6:35 p.m. games Tuesday through Thursday at Dozer Park.

The location change came because of high water surrounding Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. Because of flooding issues around the stadium, Quad Cities will have been forced to play 46 of its first 56 games this season away from home.

The Chiefs say their usual game-day promotions will be in place for the three-game series.

The revised schedule gives Peoria an eight-game home stand that runs through Monday. The Chiefs welcome Cedar Rapids for a five-game set that features a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader.

CHIEFS BRIEFS

The Peoria Chiefs made a handful of roster moves on Monday, with four players added and four headed out.

The Chiefs bring in outfielders Bryce Denton and Brandon Benson and infielder Juan Yepez from State College. Right-hander Parker Kelly comes in from Johnson City.

Headed to State College are left-hander Fabian Blanco and outfielder Leandro Cedeno. Infielder Malcom Nunez and outfielder Jhon Torres are off to Johnson City.

TUESDAY'S GAME

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs, Dozer Park, Peoria, 6:35 p.m.

Parent clubs: Quad Cities (Astros). Peoria (Cardinals).

Season series: Peoria, 2-5.

Probables: Quad Cities, RHP Jose Bravo (0-0, 1.65). Peoria, LHP Colin Schmid (2-1, 3.00).

Taco Tuesday: $2 tacos at concession stand.

Thanks for your service: Veterans and first responders with ID get up to four tickets for $3 each.

Tickets: Box seats $15; Field box seats $13; Reserve seats $11; Lawn seats $9.

Listen/watch: Online at www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive or www.Tunein.com. Or see the game via Milb.TV.