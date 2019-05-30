All games at EastSide Centre, East Peoria. Semifinals Friday, finals on Saturday. Team information from IHSA.org.
CLASS 1A
St. Bede vs. Illini Bluffs, 10 a.m.
St. Bede (19-8)
Enrollment: 272
Nickname: Bruins
Conference: Three Rivers Athletic
Coach: Rob Ruppert
Leaders: Hitting — Maggi Sons (39 hits); Gianna Elias, Abbie May, Hayley Short (15 RBIs). Pitching — Abbie May (192 Ks).
Against the area: def. Bureau Valley 8-0, 8-2; def. Putnam County 19-3; def. Hall 13-3, 5-2; def. Princeton 2-1, 3-1; lost to Kewanee 5-4; def. Kewanee 3-2.
Trophies: 2013 (2A fourth).
Illini Bluffs (23-5)
Enrollment: 253
Nickname: Tigers
Conference: Inter County Athletic
Coach: Nancy Meyer
Leaders: Hitting — Kierston McCoy (38 hits, 29 RBIs). Pitching — Kierston McCoy (95 Ks).
Trophies: 2013 (1A fourth); 2000 (A fourth)
Hardin Calhoun vs. Goreville, 12:30 p.m.
Calhoun (30-4)
Enrollment: 130
Nickname: Warriors
Conference: Western Illinois Valley
Coach: Duane Sievers
Leaders: Hitting — Holly Baalman (43 hits); Lucy Kallal (39 RBIs). Pitching — Sydney Baalman (342 Ks).
Against the area: def. Illini West 15-0.
Trophies: 2017 (1A second); 2016 (1A champion); 2015 (1A champion); 2011 (1A fourth).
Goreville (29-9)
Enrollment: 190
Nickname: Blackcats
Coach: Shanna Massey
Leaders: Hitting — Alexandria King (67 hits, 52 RBIs). Pitching — Kelsey Ray (128 Ks).
Against the area: None.
Trophies: 2018 (1A second), 2017 (1A champion); 2013 (1A third); 2012 (1A champion).
CLASS 2A
Beecher vs. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 3 p.m.
Beecher (36-2)
Enrollment: 323
Nickname: Ladycats
Conference: River Valley
Coach: Kavin Hayhurst
Leaders: Hitting — Margaret Landis (54 hits); Gabrielle Lee (56 RBIs). Pitching — Kayla Hon (242 Ks).
Against the area: def. Washington 5-1; def. Illini Bluffs 4-2; def. Princeville 8-2.
Trophies: 2018 (2A second); 2017 (2A champion); 2014 (2A fourth); 2007 (A champion); 2004 (A champion).
Rockridge (31-6)
Enrollment: 350
Nickname: Rockets
Conference: Three Rivers Athletic
Coach: John Nelson
Leaders: Hitting — Amelia Thomas (70 hits); Hailee Dehner (52 RBIs). Pitching — Olivia Drish (68 Ks).
Against the area: def. St. Bede 10-6; def. Hall 14-3; def. Kewanee 19-3; def. Princeton 25-5; def. Canton 11-4; def. United 11-0; def. Galesburg 17-2; def. Wethersfield 4-1; def. Midwest Central 16-0; def. Tremont 13-1.
Trophies: 2018 (2A champion); 2016 (2A third); 2007 (A third); 2005 (A champion).
Pinckneyville vs. Olympia, 5:30 p.m.
Pinckneyville (24-8)
Enrollment: 433
Nickname: Panthers
Conference: Southern Illinois River-to-River
Coach: Alan Engelhardt
Leaders: Hitting — Kiya Hagene (47 hits); Hallie Waggoner (30 RBIs). Pitching — Taylor Witges (104 Ks).
Against the area: None.
Trophies: 2018 (2A fourth); 2017 (2A fourth); 2005 (A fourth); 2002 (A third); 2000 (A third); 1993 (A second); 1992 (A second); 1990 (A second); 1987 (A third).
Olympia (27-7)
Enrollment: 541
Nickname: Spartans
Conference: Illini Prairie
Coach: Courtney Hoffman
Leaders: Hitting — Chloe Scroggins (52 hits); Alexis Finchum (40 RBIs). Pitching — Kaelyn Leverson (215 Ks).
Against the area: def. East Peoria 8-2; lost to Metamora 1-0; def. Tremont 4-3; def. Morton 8-0; def. Eureka 15-0; def. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-1; def. Illini Bluffs 2-0; def. Illinois Valley Central 14-0; def. El Paso-Gridley 12-1.
Trophies: 2009 (2A champion); 2008 (2A second); 2003 (A champion); 2002 (A champion); 2001 (A second).