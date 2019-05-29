PEORIA — Rainy weather has wreaked havoc on postseason softball and baseball schedules this spring.

But what Mother Nature has taken away, in part, is coming back around on Wednesday.

Because of multiple postponements across the state this week, the immediate Peoria area is slated to play host to five important high school baseball and softball games on Wednesday.

The Class 1A softball supersectional between Illini Bluffs and Orangeville has been moved from Sterling to the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria — slated for a 6 p.m. start. Winner gets a date with St. Bede in the state finals this weekend at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Also out at Louisville Slugger on Wednesday, the Class 3A sectional semifinals: Galesburg vs. Pontiac at 4:30 p.m. and Canton vs. Geneseo to follow about 6:30 p.m.

For all the details with yellow ball, follow Journal Star reporter Adam Duvall on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

Is baseball more your thing?

Over in Morton, the Class 3A sectional semifinals get going with a pair of semifinals on Wednesday. Galesburg meets Normal U-High in the 4:30 p.m. opener. Dunlap takes on Lincoln in the 7 p.m. nightcap. The JS's John Komosa will be there; he's @JKom91 on Twitter.

After the big day the area isn't done. Dozer Park, home of the Peoria Chiefs, is set to host the Class 1A and 2A state baseball finals on Friday and Saturday. EastSide hosts the 1A and 2A softball finals on the same days.

All of this is assuming, of course, that Mother Nature doesn't shake up the docket yet some more. Check back at pjstar.com/sports for updates.