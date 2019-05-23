A pair of top seeds, a first-year senior sprinter and plenty of relays highlighted the Journal Star-area performances Thursday in the Class 1A boys track and field state preliminaries at O’Brien Field.

Hall ran the fastest 4x100 (42.89 seconds) and 4x200-meter (1:30.18) with the foursome of Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Devin Soldati and Marshall Walk (also seventh in the 100).

“The guys are pretty excited about seeding so high in those relays, especially the 4x2,” said Hall coach Robert Malerk. “They have been working pretty hard the past two weeks, since one of the runners (Ethan Cattani) got hurt at the conference meet and we had to make some adjustments. We are going to enjoy the day off tomorrow and get ready for Saturday.”

Princeville senior Adam Snedden, running track for the first time in his high school career, equaled his sectional top seed of :10.86 in the 100 with the second-fastest time of prelims before adding the fifth-fastest 200 (:22.69).

“A lot of people were wondering if he could post that time again, because they were saying it was wind-aided at sectionals,” Carruthers said of Snedden’s heat-winning 100. “ And he ran the exact same time today with no wind. That shows he’s a pretty good contender for that spot.”

Snedden also anchored the Princes 4x100 to the fifth-best time (sschool record :43.62).

Peyton Martin, running for an injured Jack Arnett, ran the opening leg and gave way to Carter Johnson and Cody Thole before Snedden finished as the Princes ran second to Pana (:43.35) in the heat.

“That’s only the second time that group’s ran together,” said Carruthers, of the foursome that finished a close second to Manual in Monday’s Journal Star/CEFCU Honor Roll Meet. “They’ve all worked hard. Every one of them is really good competitors. I felt bad for Jack not being able to run, he was a big part of our track team this year. I was really happy that Peyton Martin ran and did so well.”

Tremont qualified both its 4x800 (fifth, 8:13.61) and 4x400 (ninth, heat-winning 3:28.42). The Turks also set a school record in the 4x200 (1:31.66), coming from the 20th seed after sectional to just missing qualifying by five-hundredths of a second.

“I was happy that we could send both of those relays,” said Tremont coach Donnie Rice. “The 4x800 ... those guys have been sticking together all year, and we knew the goal was to get to the finals Saturday. It’s hard to get a sprint relay to state and get them to the finals (in the 4x400). I’m thrilled we’re in it and hopefully we can get a medal around our neck.”

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (fourth), Elmwood/Brimfield (eighth), Havana (11th) and Illini West (12th) also reached Saturday’s finals of the 4x800. Dee-Mack ran an 8:13.13 with the foursome of John Carnicle, Jacob Henderson, John Blumeyer and Colby Johnson.

The Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson duo of Trent Weldon and Logan Gastman were two of 13 high jumpers to advance at 6 feet, 2 inches. Annawan/Wethersfield junior Julian Samuels enters Saturday third in the long jump with a season-best leap of 22-2 ½. Defending state champion Charly Tshibuabua of Rushville-Industry won his heat with the fifth-best overall time in the 400 (season best :49.40).

