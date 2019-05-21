EAST PEORIA — Kiara Pauli’s 12th and final career race in the 41st annual Journal Star/CEFCU Honor Roll meet Monday ended like her previous 11 as the Dunlap senior crossed the finish line first.

But this race at EastSide Centre, in which Pauli posted a time of 25.46 in the 200 meters — winning by 1.5 seconds — had a different feel to her than all the others.

“It was a little tiring,” she said. “But I knew it was my last high school race. So I tried to give it everything. ... I can’t believe it’s done. It will hit me later.”

It will also hit everyone accustomed to watching the ebullient girl with the blonde Afro lead the way around the track time after time. And then turn and hug her opponents when it's over.

“Kiara is a gamer,” said Dunlap coach Amanda Duvendack Young. “She thrives in all levels of competition and that’s why she finds success on every stage. She really rises to the occasion. She holds herself to high standards and also the other girls (on the Dunlap team). The other girls really respect her and feed off her.”

Pauli’s four medals Monday stole the show on a cool, cloudy day as temperatures hovered in the 50s. But the DePaul signee came up short in her quest to etch her name in the HRM record book.

Her winning time in the 100 meters was 12.18, just .18 shy of the meet record set by Central’s Katrina Brooks in 1987 and East Peoria’s Blair Wyman in 2005. Pauli’s personal best in the 100 is 11.95.

“It was a little disappointing not getting the record,” she said. “My legs were a little sore after two hard days of running at state (Friday and Saturday).”

One girls record did fall Monday. Richwoods junior Alix Rule bounded 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to snap the meet mark of 11-5 set by Sydney Bertschy of Dunlap in 2016.

“I did better than I thought I would,” Rule said. “Last year I was really exhausted after state so the Honor Roll meet wasn’t good. This year my stamina was up.”

Rule then requested the bar be raised to 12-1, one inch higher than the 12 feet she vaulted at state. That jump, which equaled the Journal Star area’s all-time best, earned her a fourth-place finish in Class 2A.

But she was thwarted in her three attempts at 12-1, failing to gain lift on any of them.

“I was going for a five step in my other jumps,” Rule said. “But I knew if I wanted to clear 12-1, I’d have to get a bigger pole. It just felt weird.”

Metamora junior Carly Tucker, who posted a personal-best high jump of 5-8 at Class 1A state to place second, had more difficulty Monday, but still won with a leap of 5-2.

“It wasn’t what I expected, but it was enough to pull out the win,” Tucker said. “So it’s all right. It was a little colder today and I took a lot of jumps this weekend.”

Several other girls were double winners at EastSide Centre.

Joining Pauli on Dunlap's winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays were Sydnie Hatch and Allison McFadden. Teammate Brittany Rainey captured first place in the 100-meter hurdles and also was part of the 4x200.

Saige Bennett of Bureau Valley triumphed in both the shot put (39-4) and the discus (133-0).

Two Morton girls also won a pair of events — Aspen Gordon in the 800 and 1600 and Lauren Doerr in the 400 (59.66) and the long jump (17-7 1/2). Doerr, a sophomore, added a second-place finish in the 100, .28 of a second behind Pauli.

Gordon, a third-place finisher at state in the 3200, opted for the two shorter races in the HRM. But she got more than she bargained for when a scheduled 20-minute break was scratched.

“I was a little scared when they called off the break,” she said. “I had 20 minutes less to rest between races than I expected (a total break of just 35 minutes instead of 55). So I just went out smart (in the 1600). I wanted a good time for my last high school race.”

Gordon finished at 2:20.92 in the 800, winning by nearly two seconds, and 5:09.65 in the 1600, more than a three-second cushion.

“I did not think I would run that time right after the 800, but it was good,” she said. “I’ve run them that close together before. But not that fast.”

