MAY 20 IN JOURNAL STAR SPORTS HISTORY

50 YEARS AGO (1969)



Manual and Woodruff football: Hal Fuson and Ted Bruington are named head football coaches at Manual and Woodruff, respectively. Fuson is tabbed to succeed Ken Hinrichs at Manual. Hinrichs resigned to accept the post of assistant county superintendent of schools. Bruington replaces Carl Traficano, who stepped down from his Woodruff position.



Limestone baseball: The Rockets edge Morton 1-0 in the semifinals of the Manual Regional behind the pitching of Jon Henderson, who throws a one-hitter and fans 10. The only run comes across on Ken Cruikshank's first-inning double to score Eric Jones.



40 YEARS AGO (1979)



Klaus Radio baseball: In Sunday Morning League play, Klaus Radio beats Illinois Furniture 10-3 as Jerry Rashid goes 3-for-5 and drives in five runs.



25 YEARS AGO (1994)



Manual boys track and field: The Rams win the title of the 16-team Class AA Pekin Sectional meet. Manual scores 58 of its 78 points in field events, led by shot-put champion Brad Tubbs and a 1-2 finish in the triple jump from Brandun Hughes and Cornell Brooks.



Washington baseball: The Panthers win at Richwoods 10-5 as Mike Clark has three hits and three RBIs.



10 YEARS AGO (2009)



Peoria Christian softball: The Chargers top Macomb 2-0 in the semifinals of the Class 2A Manual Regional as McKensie Vissering pitches a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Peoria Christian has not allowed a run in 35 innings.



East Peoria baseball: East Peoria scores two runs in the eighth inning for a 9-7 win over Washington. Joe Kelch and Shane Moses hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles to snap a 7-all tie.







