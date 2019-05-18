PEORIA — Quad Cities pounded out a six-run fourth inning Saturday night, helped by Trey Dawson's two-out, two-run homer, and held off the Chiefs 6-2 in a Midwest League game at Dozer Park.

Peoria, which scored big in the sixth inning of Friday's victory over the River Bandits, opened the scoring with Ivan Herrera's fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the first. He also drove in the Chiefs lone remaining run in the eighth as Peoria winds up a nine-game homestand Sunday.

R.J. Freure won his second game for Quad Cities, walking four and striking out four before Joey Gonzalez picked up his first save with four innings in relief. Peoria's Kyle Leahy (1-4) struck out a pair and walked four.

Sunday's game

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs, Dozer Park, 2:05 p.m.

Parent clubs: Quad Cities (Astros), Peoria (Cardinals).

