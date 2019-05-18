CARLYLE — Highland, with a two-day total of just over 21 pounds, won the IHSA state bass fishing title Saturday at Lake Carlyle, three-sixteenths of a pound more than runner-up Goreville.

Dunlap, in 17th with 9 pounds, 5 ounces, had the best finish by a Journal Star-area team. Other area teams (and their catch weights) were Farmington No. 1 (8-12), Notre Dame (6-2), El Paso-Gridley (5-9), Peoria Christian (4-11), Morton (4-6), Metamora (1-13) and Farmington No. 2 (14 ounces).

Levi Weak of Highland was the Big Bass winner Friday with a catch of 5-13. Carbondale's Jayden Snyder was Saturday's winner with 5-11.