NORMAL — The Morton girls soccer team struck early Friday and held on for a 2-1 victory over Normal U-High for the Class 2A Normal Regional championship.

The Potters (10-5-4) advance to face Springfield in the Rochester Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is the school's 12 regional title in the sport and first since 2016.

Sarah Honegger opened the scoring just 1 minute, 5 seconds in the game on an assist from Jenna Samp. Sanp added goal just four minutes later, on an assist from Emma Greiner.

Morton's goaltender Sierra Rieger stopped five of U-High's six shots on goal. The Pioneers (13-10-1) got on the board in the 61st minute.