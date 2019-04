Hanna Evans, Illinois Valley Central, softball: The senior Illinois Central College recruit struck out 12 and pitched a four-hitter in the Grey Ghosts’ 2-1 victory against Rantoul. Evans also had three hits and an RBI.

Will Girardi, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, baseball: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in the Chiefs 10-8 victory against visiting Roanoke-Benson.