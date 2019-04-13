PEORIA — The Bradley baseball team extended its longest winning streak in more than a decade with a doubleheader sweep Saturday against Southern Illinois (17-15, 1-5).

The Braves (22-10, 3-3) beat the Salukis 14-4 and 7-1 in a Missouri Valley Conference sweep at Dozer Park. The 10-game win streak is BU's longest since 2007.

In Game 1, seven Braves reached base multiple times in the seven-inning victory, led by Andy Shadid. He was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs.

Connor O'Brien added four runs, while Eli Rawlinson and Luke Shadid had three RBIs each. Keaton Rice matched a school record by drawing four of BU's 11 walks.

Bradley also had eight walks in Game 2 with five of those hit batsmen. Rawlinson and Jean-Francois Garon had two of the team's four hits in the second game and combined for five RBIs.

The Braves travel to face Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday.