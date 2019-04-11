The first Journal Star track and field honor roll of the spring is scheduled to publish Sunday. The honor roll features the top eight boys and girls performances in 15 events and the top 12 in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters from the JS circulation area. All coaches are encouraged to submit potential honor roll performances either by email (smorris@pjstar or sports@pjstar.com) or fax (309-686-3205) by Friday at 5 p.m.. Please include first and last name of athletes, year in school, and whether the performance was Fully Automatic Timing or handheld. The honor roll will list times as FAT.

The 41st annual Journal Star Honor Roll Meet is set for May 20 at EastSide Center in East Peoria.