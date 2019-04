Brimfield/Elmwood pitcher Montana Ledbetter fired her second no-hitter of the season on Friday. The senior struck out 17, walked one and gave up zero hits in a 10-0, six-inning victory over South Fulton.

Ledbetter also threw a no-hitter — striking out 15 in the process — on March 16 against Moore County (Tenn.). A hit batter separated her from a perfect game.