Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein has been accustomed to great expectations since becoming general manager of the Red Sox at the end of the 2002 season.

So while he realizes teams can’t achieve high goals every year, he also understands that’s now the standard with the Cubs.

“It’s been a few years the expectations have been high, and they should be,” Epstein said. “That’s a privilege. That’s not a burden. There are going to be times through any baseball season where you’re not living up to expectations, and during those periods the heat will be turned up a little bit. That’s the reality of the modern game and the way it’s covered.

“We have no issue with that whatsoever. Ultimately the tone around the team, the environment of the team, usually will be determined by how we’re playing, and we determine how we’re playing. That’s on us, so we know we’ve had a tough stretch to start the season and it’s going to create some noise. It falls on us to play better and settle things down. That’s it.”

Speaking before Monday’s 10-0 victory over the Pirates, Epstein tapped the brakes on scrutiny of the Cubs’ 2-7 start, specifically the highs and lows of individual players.

“Just like any other season, you’ve got guys off to torrid starts and some guys not off to hot starts,” Epstein said, “and both directions are going to be amplified and exaggerated because there’s no large sample to fall back on.”

Epstein shared his experience in assessing the Cubs’ poor start.

“I’ve been doing it for 28 years, and I’ve been through worse stretches than this,” said Epstein, who began his professional baseball career as an intern for the Orioles. “When it happens in the beginning, it comes with exaggerated emotion and a lot more noise, and it’s fair game.”