PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen completed a record-setting night and a six-game regular-season sweep of the Macon Mayhem on Saturday.

The Rivermen slipped into a two-goal deficit, then rallied to blow away the Mayhem 5-3 before 4,682 at Carver Arena as winger Joe Kalisz scored two goals for the second straight night — and had a game-high nine shots — while Justin Greenberg notched three assists.

That helped the Rivermen close the regular-season with 40 wins — setting an SPHL single-season victory record. They also finished with a league-record 89 points, and league records for fewest regulation losses (7), fewest regulation home losses (1), highest win percentage (.795) and tied the league mark for most home wins (23).

"We needed to play in a rehearsal for that playoff atmosphere and I thought our physicality was excellent," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "We needed to play a team like this because I didn't think we had this kind of edge."

Peoria scored the game's final three goals to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 victory for the Rivermen.

Kalisz had what his coach called "a huge game for his confidence." His two-goal evening allowed Peoria to stay within striking distance before Beau Walker, Ryan Siiro and Austin Vieth scored in the final 21 minutes of action. Kalisz's 13th and 14th goals made him the first star in Peoria's 40th win and 23rd win at Carver Arena.

"Every game matters and we knew what was on the line with the records tonight," Kalisz said. "The last thing we wanted was to go into the playoffs on any bad note or slump."

In a game that meant nothing to No. 1-seeded Peoria's postseason position, the Mayhem were unable to ride the momentum off an early lead and a relatively special performance in net.

Macon goalie Kevin Entmaa stopped 31 of 34 shots, mostly from point-blank range, but a late-game injury forced backup Ian Sylves into action. He allowed Siiro's game-winning goal at 12:16 of the third period.

Peoria put it out of reach with an empty-netter from Austin Vieth with 21 seconds left.

The Rivermen (40-7-9) have until 5 p.m. Sunday to set their postseason roster and, 90 minutes later, the league will conduct its Challenge Round Draft. As the regular-season champion, Peoria clinched the right to pick its first-round opponent first from a group of four teams that finished fifth through eighth. Trudel said after the win he'll be immediately trying to dissect game film from potential opponents teams. Peoria will choose from Macon, Pensacola, Roanoke or Fayetteville.

"I'll probably have about only 2 1/2 hours to make a determination as to who we'll pick," Trudel said. "It is kind of a hard puzzle, especially with the idea of some teams getting some ECHL players back for this postseason run. We have a good understanding of who we might pick."

Peoria center Ben Blasko took home the league scoring title with 68 points. The Rivermen rookie finished with 19 goals and 49 assists and finished over 20 points ahead of the next highest first-year SPHL player. Blasko became the first Rivermen player to win a league scoring title since center Michel Mongeau in the old IHL in 1989-90.

Macon's first shot of the game, a slapper from the point by Larry Smith, went straight through the legs of goaltender Stephen Klein for Smith's first goal of the season.

Macon made it 2-0 after a soft dump-in went through the legs of two Peoria defenders before finding the stick of Derek Sutliffe. Macon's leading goal scorer deposited the puck in the back of the net over Klein's shoulder. Immediately following the 2-0 deficit, Trudel ended Klein's night in favor of Storm Phaneuf. The netminder's performance, which included 12 saves on 13 shots, gives Trudel another critical choice of which goaltender to use in the postseason.

"They always say I'm a little fast on the trigger to pull (the goalie) but when you feel like a goalie isn't seeing the puck well, there isn't a point in leaving him in and making him look bad," Trudel said. "I don't want my players to look bad, but then Storm came in and played a phenomenal game. We haven't seen him play a game like this in a month and a half."

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen players headed to the concourse after the game to meet with fans and sign autographs, and the lines were long. Players and fans were still there at midnight.