Bowling in the USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas was not on my agenda for 2019.

I has just planned on going to Vegas to watch my son, Andre, bowl in his second one, with Kenny Shockency’s group. I did not bowl league this season, so my time on the lanes has been minimal in the past few months.

But a couple of guys in the group ended up not being able to make the trip. So — and only as a last resort — I was asked to bowl. We bowl on Sunday and Monday at the South Point Arena.

I have bowled in about 10 USBC/ABC events over the years, but none since 1990 in Reno — before there was even a bowling stadium there.

My best showing was in 1989 in Wichita, Kan. I went with the group that included Dale Traber, Gus Yannaras, Gary Daroszewski and a bunch of other great bowlers from the Milwaukee area. Not that I was one of the top bowlers or anything. They just needed a couple of extra guys for the group. I’m sure I was on the "D" team in the 20-bowler group.

I don’t know if it was some extra pressure I put on myself not to hurt the group, but I broke 1,900 for all events that year, and even had a 279 game in doubles.

I don’t have any lofty expectations this year, but will try not to embarrass myself. The group includes Andre, Shockency, Rob Johnson, Paul Lippens, Mike McBride, Tony DeVita, Jorden Stanley, Doug Henson and Sammy Taylor.

A couple of friends also will be bowling in Vegas this weekend, including Terry Hoesly and Gary Alstott. So it should be a fun outing.

STRONG STATE-MENTS: Danielle van der Meer and Andy Stone put up some big numbers last week in their respective state tournaments.

In the women’s state tournament at Landmark Lanes and Mt. Hawley Bowl, van der Meer finished with sets of 748 in team, 655 in doubles and 751 in singles for a 2,154 all-events total.

She would be leading scratch singles and all events with her scores. Unfortunately, whoever signed her up for the tournament did not put her in the optional scratch events.

"Hey, I know you’re always responsible for your own stuff," van der Meer said. "Just didn’t think to check back then, and they didn’t take cash on site!"

In the handicap singles division, van der Meer doesn’t have much chance at a top finish. The top two singles scores with handicap are 884 and 883. So she needed a scratch 885 to win that event.

"I was going for that, but came up just short," she joked.

In the South Division of the 122nd Open State Tournament in Belleville, Andy Stone and doubles partner Mike McWethy set a pretty high bar on the first weekend of the tournament.

Stone had games of 300, 288 and 269 for an 857 series, while McWethy added a 732 on games of 247, 237 and 248. That gave them a 1,589 total, which had a pretty good chance at winning.

AMONG LEADERS: In the women’s state tournament, former college teammates Kathleen Hermacinski and Hailey Jepson are currently in third place in scratch doubles with 1,325.

Lynn and Elaine Kaufmann are one place behind them with 1,314. Lynn Kaufmann is also in sixth place in scratch all events with 1,968.

In handicap singles, Yvonne Ernst is in eight place with 829.

START PLANNING: It’s not too early to start thinking about the upcoming Journal Star Tournament of Champions. The event starts on Saturday, May 4 and runs through Thursday, May 23 at Landmark Lanes.

There will be the regular three divisions — men’s, women’s and mixed. Entry deadline is Sunday, April 21, and no late entries will be accepted.

CONGRATS: Josh Dusch, son of recent Peoria River City Association Hall of Fame inductee Mike Davis, rolled his first career 300 game at Landmark Lanes.

Brian Johnson also rolled his first trey on Thursday night at Roxy’s Lanes in Pekin.

