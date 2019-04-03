Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

SAIGE BARNETT

BUREAU VALLEY SENIOR

Class rank: Ninth

Grade-point average: 3.97

Sports: Volleyball (outside hitter) — Bureau County Republican All-Area, News Tribune All-Area, all-conference first team. Basketball (point guard) — Bureau County Republican Player of the Year, IBCA All-State Special Mention, unanimous all-conference first team, 1,000-point club. Track and field — Third place in shot put in 2019 Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship, sixth place in shot put in 2018 IHSA Class 1A state finals, 2018 Journal Star Honor Roll Meet shot put champion and third place in discus. Finalist for 2017-18 Bureau County Republican Female Athlete of the Year award.

Academic honors: High honor roll, academic all-conference

Favorite hobby: Spending time with my family and friends

Goals: To become an elementary school teacher

Favorite sports team (other than own): Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears

Favorite musical group: Dan + Shay and One Direction

Favorite movie: “Forever My Girl”

Favorite class: PE Why? I can talk as much as I want and there’s no homework

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators